JSE likely to take a breather after hitting fresh records

While the near-term outlook for markets appears positive, analysts have warned that SA faces a tough year

13 January 2022 - 07:54 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
The JSE could pause for breath on Thursday after the all share index raced to a fresh record.

But the near-term outlook for share markets appeared broadly positive after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said earlier this week that higher US consumer prices would likely taper off from June, lessening the probability of aggressive increases in interest rates.

The rand, which is the proxy of sentiment towards emerging currencies because of its highly tradable status, paused in early dealings after rallying to its best level since mid-November at about R15.30/$.

As expected, US consumer inflation rose at an annual rate of 7% in December, the highest in nearly four decades, from 6.8% in November, the data showed on Wednesday. But the immediate market reaction was muted, with benchmark US 10-year yields dipping and pressuring the dollar. The yields on US 10-year paper last stood at 1.7446%.

Asian stocks were mixed in early trade, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 index dipping 0.87% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipping 0.17%.

Commodity markets were moderately lower in early trade, implying that JSE-listed commodity shares could dip after a strong session on Wednesday in which Anglo American and BHP scaled record highs.

However, Nedbank economists said in a note that global risk appetite is expected to be choppy as the year progresses, affected by a mutating Covid-19 virus, rising global inflation and higher US rates expectations

 “These uncertainties are likely to subdue risk appetites for emerging-market assets, weighing on the rand. Weaker commodity prices and a reversal in the trade balance will add further downward pressure. We expect the rand to depreciate moderately during 2022.” 

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

BNP Paribas sees rand at R16.50/$ by year-end as SA growth likely to slump

French bank’s senior SA economist Jeff Schultz also expects the Reserve Bank to institute five 25 basis point rate hikes in 2022
4 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms thanks to precious metals

But investors are focused firmly on Powell’s testimony before Congress and US inflation data due on Wednesday
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Choppy start to 2022 doesn’t mean it is wise to dump stocks

With the central bank driven ‘everything rally’ in peril, there might be an opportunity for individual fund managers to shine
1 day ago
