Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firms thanks to precious metals But investors are focused firmly on Powell's testimony before Congress and US inflation data due on Wednesday

The JSE ended firmer on Tuesday, boosted by precious metals, while global markets were mixed with investors’ focus on the prospects of rate hikes in the US.

Momentum is building that the first interest-rate increase in the world’s biggest economy since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic is near, while uncertainty about the outlook for US inflation continues to drive sentiment. ..