MARKET WRAP: Naspers and miners drive the JSE to record high
Investors welcome Powell’s less hawkish comments but analysts warn that the mood on inflation remains fragile
12 January 2022 - 18:51
Tech heavyweights Naspers and Prosus led the gains on the JSE on Wednesday, and European markets climbed as investors welcomed comments by the US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.
The JSE all share closed at a record high — gaining the most in more than a month — with miners and Sasol also pushing the index higher...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now