Markets MARKET WRAP: Naspers and miners drive the JSE to record high Investors welcome Powell’s less hawkish comments but analysts warn that the mood on inflation remains fragile B L Premium

Tech heavyweights Naspers and Prosus led the gains on the JSE on Wednesday, and European markets climbed as investors welcomed comments by the US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

The JSE all share closed at a record high — gaining the most in more than a month — with miners and Sasol also pushing the index higher...