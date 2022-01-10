Markets

US stocks close lower as Nasdaq stages late session comeback

Nasdaq pares losses after falling as much as 10.37% below its intraday record level reached on November 22

10 January 2022 - 23:38 Sinéad Carew
Picture: 123RF/BEKETOFF
Picture: 123RF/BEKETOFF

US stocks ended down but well off their lows of the day, with the Nasdaq staging a furious comeback late in the session as some investors appeared to be hunting for bargains even as they worried about rising interest rates.

While the Nasdaq pared its losses in the afternoon session it had earlier fallen as much as 10.37% below its intraday record level reached on November 22.

Along with watching rising bond yields, investors are also anxiously awaiting this week's inflation data and what it will mean for US Federal Reserve monetary policy tightening, according to Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. The analyst is also worried about the impact of the latest coronavirus case numbers on the fourth quarter earnings season which kicks off later this week.

“People remain concerned about what inflation looks like and how the Fed is going to act to mitigate the situation,” said Tuz.

With Nasdaq paring its losses sharply during the session some investors were showing up looking for bargains after the sharp sell-off earlier in the day, according to Rick Meckler, a partner of Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

“It's the tension between large players in the market which have been reallocating from growth to value and retail investors who only have interest in the technology names,” said Meckler.

“We’ve gotten to the point where you wonder if the roller coaster has peaked and is heading straight down. But fundamentally there’s a lot of buyers in this market buying on the dip.”

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 6.03 points, or 0.13%, to end at 4,671.00 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 11.86 points, or 0.08%, to 14,947.76. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 166.65 points, or 0.46%, to 36,065.01.

Traders have ramped up their rate hike expectations since the Fed’s minutes from the December meeting appeared to signal an earlier-than-expected rate rise.

Goldman Sachs said it expects the Fed to raise rates four times in 2022, compared to its previous forecast of three.

Earlier the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to its highest level in nearly two years on Monday.

Nasdaq heavyweight Tesla dropped earlier in the session but the stock and regained lost ground to trade higher late in the session.

Meckler said retail investors appeared to flood back into the stock looking for a bargain after CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that the electric carmaker will raise the US price of its advanced driver assistant software.

Nike shares tumbled after HSBC downgraded the stock to “hold”.

Reuters 

MARKET WRAP: JSE a tad weaker on prospects of faster-than-expected US rate hikes

Inflation data from the US will dominate the economic calendar this week
Markets
5 hours ago

Global stocks slightly lower as US Treasury yields hit two-year high

Investors are worried about the prospect of rising interest rates and a surge in Covid-19 infections
Markets
12 hours ago

Bitcoin off to its worst annual start since 2012

Cryptocurrency dips below $40,000 on Monday
News
3 hours ago

Gold inches down amid worries US inflation could prompt rate hikes

Market is still on the back foot because of the high yields at the end of last week’s close, analyst says
Markets
16 hours ago

Bond yields keep rising as cautious markets brace for high US inflation

Analysts fear the consumer price report will show core figure climbing to its highest in decades, with a rate rise in March
Markets
16 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE to start to mixed Asian markets on Monday
Markets
2.
Gold inches down amid worries US inflation could ...
Markets
3.
Bond yields keep rising as cautious markets brace ...
Markets
4.
Oil inches up as Kazakhstan and Libyan supply ...
Markets
5.
JSE starts week firmly as markets brace for US ...
Markets

Related Articles

Selloff of US treasuries is likely to accelerate

News

IMF warns emerging economies to brace for Fed tightening

World

Fear about security keeps institutional investors from crypto

News

Case for quantitative tightening in US grows

World / Americas

JSE starts week firmly as markets brace for US rate hikes

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.