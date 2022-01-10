Markets JSE starts week firmly as markets brace for US rate hikes US inflation data will be keenly watched as concern grows the Fed is behind the curve in tackling elevated price pressures B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors brace for faster-than-anticipated US interest-rate hikes.

Stocks are set to start the week cautiously as investors prepare for the first US Federal Reserve interest-rate hike since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Meanwhile, the country's inflation data this week will be keenly watched as concerns grow that the Fed is behind the curve in tackling elevated price pressures. ..