MARKET WRAP: JSE a tad weaker on prospects of faster-than-expected US rate hikes
Inflation data from the US will dominate the economic calendar this week
10 January 2022 - 18:13
The JSE closed slightly weaker on Monday, while its global peers were mixed as investorscontinue to digestthe prospects of higher interest rates in 2022.
Stocks started the week cautiously as investors braced for the first US Federal Reserve interest-rate hike since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The JSE all share was 1,254 points off its 75,084 points record high reached last Wednesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now