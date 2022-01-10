Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE a tad weaker on prospects of faster-than-expected US rate hikes Inflation data from the US will dominate the economic calendar this week B L Premium

The JSE closed slightly weaker on Monday, while its global peers were mixed as investorscontinue to digestthe prospects of higher interest rates in 2022.

Stocks started the week cautiously as investors braced for the first US Federal Reserve interest-rate hike since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The JSE all share was 1,254 points off its 75,084 points record high reached last Wednesday...