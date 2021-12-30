Bond yields soar in Turkey after Erdogan strong-armed lower rates

The cost of borrowing money in Turkey is surging, a sign that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s policy of driving down interest rates is starting to backfire.

Since the central bank began slashing rates in September, the yield on 10-year government bonds has climbed more than 7 percentage points, touching an all-time high of 24.9% on Wednesday. It stands at more than 10 percentage points above the bank’s benchmark repo, the biggest premium on record.

The surge in bond yields comes as investors worry that monetary policy will remain far too loose to contain inflation that is nearing the highest in a decade and eroding the value of their local currency holdings.

It also underscores the challenges Erdogan faces in putting his unconventional economic theory into practice. He believes low rates curb consumer prices and has strong-armed policymakers into cutting rates by 500 basis points over the past four months to 14%, saying easier policy will stoke growth. But even his latest measures to shore up the lira have done little to rein in yields.

“Turkey has given up on using its interest rate weapon and the central bank has lost control over inflation,” said Ogeday Topcular, a money manager at RAM Capital. The increase in borrowing costs in the market is a “natural outcome”, he said.