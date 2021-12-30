Markets

Oil extends gains despite soaring Omicron infections

Oil is being buoyed by data showing US fuel demand is holding up well despite soaring Omicron infections

30 December 2021 - 07:20 Sonali Paul
An oil worker looks on during the filling of an oil tanker at a shipment and storage terminal in Jose, Venezuela. File photo: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA

Melbourne — Oil prices rose on Thursday to extend several consecutive days of gains, buoyed by data showing US fuel demand holding up well despite soaring Omicron coronavirus infections.

Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.40 a barrel at 2.17am GMT, climbing for a fourth day in a row.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.79 a barrel for a seventh straight session of gains.

US Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday showed crude oil inventories fell by 3.6-million barrels in the week to December 24, which was more than analysts polled by Reuters had expected.

At the same time gasoline and distillate inventories fell, compared with analysts’ forecasts for stock builds, indicating demand remains strong.

Further supporting sentiment, governments around the world were trying to limit the impact of record numbers of new Covid-19 infections on economic growth by easing testing rules and narrowing who needs to isolate as close contacts of positive cases.

China, the world’s biggest oil importer, reported 207 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 27 new asymptomatic cases on Thursday, but no new deaths. Australian cases hit a new record of more than 19,000 daily infections.

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: JSE hits record high while rand weakens further

The gains by the all share pushed its year-to-date growth to a little over 23%
16 hours ago

Dollar’s best days may be over with traders front-running a hawkish Fed

Everyone from Morgan Stanley to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management to Lombard Odier predict a stronger greenback in 2022 - with the caveat that ...
19 hours ago
