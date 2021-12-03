Markets

JSE set to start to mixed Asian markets on Friday, amid tech pressure

News that Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is planning to delist in New York is putting pressure on tech stocks, while the rand is steady below R16/$

03 December 2021 - 07:07 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

The JSE looks set to open to mixed Asian markets on Friday morning, but Tencent and other tech stocks were under pressure after Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi announced plans to delist in New York.

The move serves as a reminder of the threat posed by regulatory crackdowns from Beijing, in this case prompted by concerns about data security. It also serves to underscore the diplomatic tension between Washington and Beijing over issues of trade and access to each other’s markets.

Global focus this week is generally on the Omicron variant, and just how severe a threat it poses to the global economy.

US nonfarm payrolls numbers for November are due later, and should provide further details on the health of the US economy. Earlier this week US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said policymakers would be discussing an acceleration of monetary policy tapering at its December meeting.

The JSE, however, has fared relatively well, bouncing back from last week Friday’s slump. The local bourse needs to lose about 3.5% to reach last week’s close. On Friday, however, the JSE eased back a bit from Thursday’s record 71,198.08 points.

In morning trade the Hang Seng had lost 0.76%, while the Shanghai Composite was up 0.58% and Japan’s Nikkei 0.42%.

Tencent, which can influence the direction of the JSE through Naspers, had lost 2.87%.

Gold was up 0.26% to $1,772.21/oz while platinum had added 0.22% to $939/oz. Brent crude was 0.48% higher at $70.76 a barrel.

The rand had weakened 0.15% to R15.95/$.

The corporate calendar is light on Friday, while Industrials Reit, formerly Stenprop, is due to release its results for the six months to end-September later. The group has not released a trading update recently, but it recently inked a deal that has left it with only one asset that is not multi-let. The company is seeking to become a specialist UK-focused group that provides work spaces for small and medium businesses, or multi-let estates, which it expects to be by the end of its 2022 financial year.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

JSE muted as investors mull Omicron and Fed chair’s hawkish tone

US markets came under pressure overnight as the country detected its first case of the Covid-19 variant
Markets
21 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as Omicron fears ease

Rand strengthens for third straight session even after Fed’s hawkish comments on tapering of asset purchases
Markets
1 day ago

Q&A: Citadel prefers equities to bonds in global markets

Global economic growth, despite slowing down somewhat, will still grow above capacity in the next two years
Markets
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE eases as Omicron spreads
Markets
2.
Q&A: Citadel prefers equities to bonds in global ...
Markets
3.
Global markets rebound from Tuesday’s sell-off
Markets
4.
Oil prices rise as Opec+ meets to decide on supply
Markets
5.
Gold slides as Powell’s talk bolsters case for ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold slides as Powell’s talk bolsters case for rate hikes

Markets

Lira gains wiped out as Erdogan replaces finance minister

News

MARKET WRAP: JSE eases as Omicron spreads

Markets

Opec+ sticks with plan to raise oil output but adds get-out clause

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.