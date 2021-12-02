Markets JSE muted as investors mull Omicron and Fed chair’s hawkish tone B L Premium

The JSE was little changed on Thursday, with its global peers mixed amid escalating concerns about risks from the Covid-19 Omicron variant and the hawkish tone from the US Federal Reserve chair.

US markets came under pressure overnight as the country detected its first case of Omicron. Travel bans on Southern African countries have been instituted by numerous countries, including the US...