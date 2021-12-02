MARKET WRAP: JSE eases as Omicron spreads
Fed chair Jerome Powell’s comments on possibly speeding up the central bank’s tapering add to cautious sentiment
02 December 2021 - 19:11
The JSE closed weaker on Thursday as Omicron variant of Covid-19 continued to spread. A hawkish tone from the US Federal Reserve chair on Wednesday also weighed on sentiment.
More countries, including the US, have detected infections with the Omicron strain. While it’s not yet clear whether the variant is more severe than the main Delta virus, investors are jittery about the prospects for the economy and when the pandemic could end...
