MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as Omicron fears ease Rand strengthens for third straight session even after Fed's hawkish comments on tapering of asset purchases

The JSE tracked stronger global markets on Wednesday, as investors concerns about the effect of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on the world economy eased.

However, comments by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bloomberg/news/2021-11-30-fed-chair-powell-signals-support-for-faster-bond-buying-taper/) on Tuesday that the central bank’s asset purchases may need to be tapered faster to fight rising inflation remain a source of unease...