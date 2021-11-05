Markets

Gold on track to end the week stronger

Spot gold and US gold futures gain on US Federal Reserve’s decision to not rush into raising rates

05 November 2021 - 08:12 Nakul Iyer
Gold grain at a refinery in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
Gold grain at a refinery in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

Bengaluru — Gold prices were on track for a weekly gain on Friday, supported by the US Federal Reserve’s decision to not rush into raising interest rates, which also weakened bond yields.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,793.63/oz by 4.19am GMT, and was up 0.7% so far in the week. US gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,794.40/oz.

The Fed said on Wednesday it will begin paring its monthly bond purchases with plans to end them in 2022, but stuck to its long-held view that high inflation would prove “transitory” and likely not require a fast rise in interest rates.

The announcement prompted benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields to pull back from recent highs of about 1.6%.

Given the Fed’s view and ongoing inflationary pressures, gold should find some support at current levels, ANZ analysts said in a note.

“Still, we expect prices to retreat in 2022 as economic recovery develops,” they said.

The Bank of England also kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, wrong-footing investors who had been convinced it would raise borrowing costs.

Gold, which pays no interest, tends to benefit when interest rates are low as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

“A lot of investors’ interest is still mainly in equity markets and until gold breaks above $1,835, it might not have enough momentum to attract strong interest,” said Nicholas Frappell, global GM at ABC Bullion.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the world hit a new all-time high on Friday.

Investors now eye US nonfarm payrolls data due later on Friday to gauge the health of the labour market and how that might influence the Fed’s outlook on rates.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $23.82/oz and platinum gained 0.4% to $1,029.70/oz.

Palladium climbed 1.5% to $2,030.65/oz and was on course for its first weekly gain in four.

Reuters

The history of SA’s Rand Refinery: making the gold glister

Rand Refinery was established 100 years ago to process the riches from the Witwatersrand reef discovered in 1886. Its history is linked closely with ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

Strong dollar takes shine off gold

Metal slips further away from $1,800 as robust dollar and higher US bond yields dented its appeal
Markets
1 week ago

Gold nears resistance level as inflation pressures build

Short-term momentum is building, but long-term trajectory hinges on central banks’ action, analyst says
Markets
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Fed’s taper plan proves positive for ...
Markets
2.
JSE improves as markets welcome Fed’s tapering ...
Markets
3.
Global stocks remain at record highs as all eyes ...
Markets
4.
Brazil stock market bottom attracts bargain ...
Markets
5.
Oil rises as Opec+ sticks to output strategy
Markets

Related Articles

Gold slips as attention turns to Fed verdict

Markets

Gold claws back after drop as focus is on Fed meeting

Markets

Gold gets a bump from softer dollar and bond yields

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.