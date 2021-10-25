Markets

Gold nears resistance level as inflation pressures build

Short-term momentum is building, but long-term trajectory hinges on central banks’ action, analyst says

25 October 2021 - 07:43 Nakul Iyer
Gold grain at a refinery in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
Bengaluru — Gold prices hovered close to key $1,800 level on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar as investors assessed how the US Federal Reserve could respond to inflationary pressures after its chair said inflation could last until well into next year.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,798.51 per ounce, at 4.42 am. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,799.10.

On Friday, the metal rallied to its highest since early September before trimming gains after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank should start reducing its asset purchases.

Gold is often considered an inflation hedge, though reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes push government bond yields up, translating into a higher opportunity cost for holding bullion, which pays no interest.

“There is some short-term momentum building in gold as some investors look for an inflation hedge and see gold as a potentially provider of that,” IG markets analyst Kyle Rodda said, adding that $1,830 is a key resistance level if gold breaks above $1,800.

In the long term, however, Rodda said gold’s trajectory hinges mainly on how aggressive central banks will act to contain inflation.

Market participants now eye the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank (ECB) meetings due on Thursday. Neither of the two central banks is expected to change policy, but market indicators suggest higher inflation than the ECB’s guidance.

Adding to gold’s support, the dollar eased 0.1%, making bullion more appealing to buyers holding other currencies.

On the technical front, gold may retest a resistance at $1,814 per ounce, a break above could lead to a gain to $1,826, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver rose 0.7% to $24.48 per ounce. Platinum was up 0.4% at $1,045.03 and palladium gained 0.6% to $2,034.61. 

Reuters

Gold on track for second week of gain

Spot gold rises as a softer dollar offsets higher US bond yields
3 days ago
