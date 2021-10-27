Markets

Strong dollar takes shine off gold

Metal slips further away from $1,800 as robust dollar and higher US bond yields dented its appeal

27 October 2021 - 08:20 Nakul Iyer
Gold grain at a refinery in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
Gold grain at a refinery in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

Bengaluru — Gold prices retreated further on Wednesday from a key $1,800/oz level, as a robust dollar and higher US bond yields dented bullion’s appeal while investors assessed how central banks would address rising inflation pressures.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,788.40/oz by 3.51am GMT, declining 1.2% since rallying to a more than one-month high late last week. US gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,789.30.

Benchmark 10-year US treasury yields rose, increasing the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest bearing metal.

The dollar also steadied close to a one-week high hit on Tuesday, making gold less appealing for buyers holding other currencies.

Market participants now turn their attention to the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the European Central Bank (ECB) meetings on Thursday and the pivotal US Federal open market committee on November 3.

“It is almost certain that a start to the Fed taper will be announced and US yields should start to move higher as will the greenback and gold will struggle to hold near $1,800 in this environment,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at Oanda.

“Lower real yields however seem to be enough to stop gold from resuming a steep retreat, even if it is not enough to provide gold with the upward momentum required to seriously test resistance at $1,835.”

While the BoJ is set to maintain its huge stimulus programme and slash this year’s inflation forecast, rising inflation expectations in the eurozone could pose a challenge to the ECB.

Gold is often considered an inflation hedge, though reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes push government bond yields up.

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $24.01/oz. Platinum eased 0.4% to $1,023.48 and palladium edged 0.2% down to $2,007.65. 

Reuters

Oil falls after stocks rise more than expected

Industry data shows crude stockpiles increased and fuel inventories in the US rose last week
Markets
57 minutes ago

European stocks get a boost from buoyant earnings

But Chinese property sector tumbles on fears of widening crisis as Modern Land defaults on payment
Markets
20 hours ago

Asian stocks inch higher but China property worries grow

Hang Seng loses ground weighed down by property stocks
Markets
1 day ago

Oil rally likely to continue on strong US demand

Elevated crude prices expected as demand increases
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand falls as China property ...
Markets
2.
European stocks get a boost from buoyant earnings
Markets
3.
Gold weighed down by dollar uptick
Markets
4.
Market data — October 26 2021
Markets
5.
Oil rally likely to continue on strong US demand
Markets

Related Articles

JSE faces Asian market pressure amid Chinese property jitters

Markets

Market data — October 26 2021

Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand falls as China property situation worsens

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.