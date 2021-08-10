Markets

JSE expected to go lower as it plays catch up on Tuesday

10 August 2021 - 07:59 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

The JSE is likely to go lower on Tuesday as it plays catch up with other world markets after the long weekend in SA.

Asian share markets were narrowly mixed while the Dow futures suggested a weaker start on Wall Street later in the day.

The spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant and the extent to which it could derail the recovery of the world economy remain a concern for investors.

The spot price of Brent crude stabilised on Tuesday, after closing 2% weaker as the spread of the Delta variant in China raised demand concerns, and the dollar strengthened.

Brent crude has fallen 10% since reaching $77 a barrel in early June, which was the highest since October 2018. However, it was flat at $69 a barrel.

Lower oil prices could potentially provide relief to consumers and business via reduced fuel prices. But JSE-listed shares of Sasol and MTN, which are sensitive to movement in oil prices, could go lower.

Elsewhere, the rand was flat against the dollar, but weaker compared with Friday’s levels. The rand exchanged hands to the dollar at R14.77/$, compared with intraday levels of R14.4395/$.

The weaker rand is due to a stronger dollar, which was boosted by robust US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday. The US economy added 943,000 jobs in July, beating consensus forecasts of 926,000 by a Reuters poll.

The blowout jobs report bolstered speculation that the US Federal Reserve could scale back its monetary stimulus.

The gold price was up 0.35% to $1,735.44oz, after falling sharply in the wake of the US nonfarm payrolls report. Gold typically performs poorly in the higher interest rates environment and/or when investors expect interest rates to rise.

The lower gold price environment could further hit JSE-listed gold shares, which fell sharply on Friday.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Asian stocks on the back foot

Continuing concerns over the spread of Delta virus variant sap confidence
Markets
4 hours ago

Delta variant drives global surge in Covid-19 cases

The US, Brazil, Indonesia, India and Iran are reporting the most cases on a seven-day average
World
5 days ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining and manufacturing output to take centre stage

Unrest expected to have weighed on business confidence
Economy
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE expected to go lower as it plays catch up on ...
Markets
2.
Oil prices recover from three-week low
Markets
3.
Gold gains as dollar takes a breather
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE hardly flinches at good US jobs ...
Markets
5.
Market data — August 9 2021
Markets

Related Articles

Global stocks bide time as gold and oil prices slip

Markets

Opec’s output curbs pay off for Saudi Aramco as quarterly profit soars

Companies

Delta concerns hit oil and emerging markets

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.