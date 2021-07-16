Markets

JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on Friday as local focus remains on rioting

The cost to SA’s economy of violent rioting is still being counted amid fears further pain is on the way due to supply chain disruptions

16 July 2021 - 07:36 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

The JSE looks set to open to mixed Asian markets on Friday morning, with no news to give international markets a clear direction, while local attention remains on looting and violence.

SA business associations believe the damage done over the past week to businesses and infrastructure to be in the region of R10bn-R12bn, and there are concerns of food and medicine shortages due to ongoing supply chain disruptions and as bakeries and factories remain shuttered.  

The rand has recovered somewhat from a sharp fall on both Monday and Tuesday, and was little-changed in early trade on Friday at R14.53/$. The rand has lost 2.37% against the dollar over the past five days.

The JSE remains positive so far this week and rand-hedges have fared well. Naspers has added about 8% since Monday.

Internationally, there is a risk-off tone on markets, with National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland noting there was no obvious catalyst for a fall in US equities overnight.

In morning trade the Hang Seng was up 0.47%, Japan’s Nikkei had fallen 0.81%, while the Shanghai Composite was flat.

Tencent, which can give direction to the JSE via Naspers, had gained 0.53%.

Gold was flat at $1,827.32/oz while platinum was little changed at $1,136.35/oz. Brent crude was 0.2% up at $73.40 a barrel.

There is little on the local corporate or economic calendar on Friday, with focus instead expected to remain on updates from business on their operations, or damage to them.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Oil prices fall after deal between Opec and producers

However, analysts at Goldman Sachs, Citi and UBS expect supplies to remain tight in coming months even if Opec+ finalises a deal to raise output
Markets
20 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Miners and retailers pull the JSE lower

Economy starts to count the cost of damage and destruction after days of violence
Markets
13 hours ago

Gold dips as US Fed chair sticks with dovish stance

Jeremy Powell says current price increases are transitory and economic support will continue
Markets
23 hours ago

WATCH: Stock pick — dollar

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Miners and retailers pull the JSE ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock picks — Qualcomm and SA banks
Markets
3.
JSE lifts as investors digest situation in SA
Markets
4.
Gold dips as US Fed chair sticks with dovish ...
Markets
5.
Oil prices fall after deal between Opec and ...
Markets

Related Articles

Global markets slump on lack of taper talk by Jerome Powell

Markets

Oil prices fall after deal between Opec and producers

Markets

Busa urges state to secure N3 and impose 24-hour curfew in hotspots

National

Economic sabotage: eleven suspected instigators still at large

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.