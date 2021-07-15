Markets MARKET WRAP: Miners and retailers pull the JSE lower Economy starts to count the cost of damage and destruction after days of violence BL PREMIUM

Retail stocks were back in negative territory on Thursday after recovering some lost ground the day before as the country began to count the cost of the violence that erupted at the weekend.

Economic activity remains subdued in the wake of days of looting and vandalism in which hundreds of businesses in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were damaged or destroyed...