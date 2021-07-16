Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Ters payments welcome, but a little late in coming There is no acceptable reason for the government to have taken this long to reassure workers their wages would be protected BL PREMIUM

In about a week from today, hundreds of thousands of workers, forced to forfeit their salaries as the government imposed a blanket ban on alcohol sales, travel restrictions and an earlier curfew, will start getting money under a revived wage relief programme.

It’s a laudable move but one can’t help wondering: Why did it take so long?..