EDITORIAL: Ters payments welcome, but a little late in coming
There is no acceptable reason for the government to have taken this long to reassure workers their wages would be protected
16 July 2021 - 05:10
In about a week from today, hundreds of thousands of workers, forced to forfeit their salaries as the government imposed a blanket ban on alcohol sales, travel restrictions and an earlier curfew, will start getting money under a revived wage relief programme.
It’s a laudable move but one can’t help wondering: Why did it take so long?..
