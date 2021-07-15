National CIVIL UNREST Economic sabotage: eleven suspected instigators still at large Police arrest just one of 12 suspects who allegedly instigated the civil unrest that tore through Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal this week and claimed almost 120 lives BL PREMIUM

Police are trying to locate 11 other alleged instigators of the civil unrest that has claimed almost 120 lives and crippled the economy through the destruction of key supply chains, the acting minister in the presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said.

During a briefing on Thursday afternoon, Ntshavheni announced that police had arrested one suspect, but she would not be drawn on a name, saying the individual had yet to appear in court and plead...