WATCH: Stock pick — dollar

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

15 July 2021 - 08:38 Business Day TV
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose the dollar as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with the US dollar, I think the rand is set to weaken even further; it is starting to test the R15 levels as this violence continues and with authorities not having an adequate response you’d want to make sure that you are firmly rand hedged at this stage”

