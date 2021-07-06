Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Sibanye-Stillwater and Bidvest

Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

06 July 2021 - 08:17 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments chose Sibanye-Stillwater as her pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Bidvest.

Pick said: “The PGM [platinum group metal] stocks have all pulled back over the last quarter, and one that I find intriguing is Sibanye-Stillwater. I’ve been quite critical in the past of the Stillwater deal and they’ve proved me completely wrong. Maybe the rest of the market is very sceptical and hence it’s lagged, but if you look on spot PGM and gold prices, it’s sitting at a 29 free cash flow yield for the next set of financials. And you get a good mix of commodities and optionality.”

Nair said: “I’m going with Bidvest, I think it’s been flying under the radar for quite a long time now. I do see an SA post Covid-19 and I think the big industrials, particularly Bidvest, are very well geared up because of the amount of cash that they have on their balance sheet to take advantage of the opportunities that are inevitably going to come their way.”

Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

EXCLUSIVE: Northam expects a bumper year as it harvests a R4bn capital injection

SA’s fourth-largest PGM miner wins near unanimous investor support to unwind Zambezi empowerment deal
Companies
4 days ago

SA mining industry steps up its Covid-19 vaccination fightback

Increasing numbers of mine health care facilities in SA join the vaccination programme to slow the spread of Covid-19
Companies
1 week ago

Pandemic boosts demand for income protection insurance

The economic effect of Covid-19 has given consumers a new appreciation of a regular flow of money
Companies
1 day ago

Bidcorp says pandemic continues to hinder its plans to expand

However, global food services multinational sees some opportunities in Chile, Brazil, Turkey, SA and Argentina
Companies
3 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Opec+ deal to boost output delayed as UAE rebels ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand tumbles the most in a fortnight ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices slide for second day
Markets
4.
Market data — July 1 2021
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — A2 Milk
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.