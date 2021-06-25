SA mining industry steps up its Covid-19 vaccination fightback
Increasing numbers of mine healthcare facilities in SA join the vaccination programme to slow the spread of Covid-19
25 June 2021 - 17:31
A third of SA’s mining industry medical sites are registered to administer Covid-19 vaccines as the third wave of the pandemic sweeps across SA.
Of the 58 mining sites that have applied to the national department of health to conduct vaccinations, 21 have received their permits, with Sibanye-Stillwater the latest company to be granted approval...
