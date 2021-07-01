EXCLUSIVE: Northam expects a bumper year as it harvests a R4bn capital injection
SA’s fourth-largest PGM miner wins near unanimous investor support to unwind Zambezi empowerment deal
01 July 2021 - 19:31
By putting a “complex” yet company-transforming empowerment transaction behind it early and moving into the next longer-term deal, Northam Platinum has installed the building blocks to be a major source of platinum group metals (PGM) from 2025 and secure its place as SA’s fourth-largest source of the metals.
Northam, a rapidly growing source of PGMs as it moves to its target of a million ounces a year of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold, stands to benefit from the high-price cycle for the minerals it produces, with two of its three mining operations exceeding interim targets released in February, said CEO Paul Dunne...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now