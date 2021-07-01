Companies / Mining EXCLUSIVE: Northam expects a bumper year as it harvests a R4bn capital injection SA’s fourth-largest PGM miner wins near unanimous investor support to unwind Zambezi empowerment deal BL PREMIUM

By putting a “complex” yet company-transforming empowerment transaction behind it early and moving into the next longer-term deal, Northam Platinum has installed the building blocks to be a major source of platinum group metals (PGM) from 2025 and secure its place as SA’s fourth-largest source of the metals.

Northam, a rapidly growing source of PGMs as it moves to its target of a million ounces a year of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold, stands to benefit from the high-price cycle for the minerals it produces, with two of its three mining operations exceeding interim targets released in February, said CEO Paul Dunne...