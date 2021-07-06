Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — AngloGold

Sanlam Private Wealth’s Nick Kunze talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

06 July 2021 - 08:09 Business Day TV
The Mponeng gold mine in Carletonville, Gauteng. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Sanlam Private Wealth's Nick Kunze chose AngloGold as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick for this evening, I did pick it last week — so sorry to be boring, but AngloGold Ashanti once again. The same as we said last time, single digit PEs [price-earnings ratio], gold all of a sudden is getting a little bit of interest back up towards that double O level again and it is something to park your cash in, in this tug of war in uncertain times. I think that’s good value.”

