WATCH: Stock pick — AngloGold
Sanlam Private Wealth’s Nick Kunze talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
06 July 2021 - 08:09
Sanlam Private Wealth's Nick Kunze chose AngloGold as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick for this evening, I did pick it last week — so sorry to be boring, but AngloGold Ashanti once again. The same as we said last time, single digit PEs [price-earnings ratio], gold all of a sudden is getting a little bit of interest back up towards that double O level again and it is something to park your cash in, in this tug of war in uncertain times. I think that’s good value.”
