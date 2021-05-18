Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Impala Platinum

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

18 May 2021 - 10:11 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose Impala Platinum as his stock pick of the day.

"I'm going to go for Impala Platinum, the share price has come off quite a bit over the last week or so.… the historic earnings, they’re trading on a PE of about six times and if you put that on to spot commodity prices and spot currencies then it’s around four to five times. So, their cash flows in their balance sheet are just phenomenally strong at the moment and I would expect that to continue along with the rest of the commodity cycle."

