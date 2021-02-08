Markets JSE lifts as US makes headway on stimulus plan The battle over a $1.9-trillion Covid-19 relief package is continuing BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, along with its global market peers, with investors still focusing on the prospect of US stimulus.

President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress forged ahead with their stimulus plan on Friday as legislators approved a budget outline that will allow them to push through in the coming weeks without Republican support...