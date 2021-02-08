JSE faces firmer Asian markets as investors shrug off China’s move against tech giants
New guidelines from Beijing regarding its behemoths seem largely priced in, analyst says
08 February 2021 - 07:33
The JSE faces higher Asian markets on Monday morning, with investors positive about more US stimulus and brushing off downbeat jobs numbers and news that China is gearing up to target tech giants with antimonopoly laws.
Markets remains focused on the prospect of a US stimulus, with Democrats moving last week to pass a bill through a simple majority...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now