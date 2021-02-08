Markets JSE faces firmer Asian markets as investors shrug off China’s move against tech giants New guidelines from Beijing regarding its behemoths seem largely priced in, analyst says BL PREMIUM

The JSE faces higher Asian markets on Monday morning, with investors positive about more US stimulus and brushing off downbeat jobs numbers and news that China is gearing up to target tech giants with antimonopoly laws.

Markets remains focused on the prospect of a US stimulus, with Democrats moving last week to pass a bill through a simple majority...