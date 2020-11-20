WATCH: Stock picks — Spar and Vanguard Value ETF

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Spar as his stock pick of the day and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose Vanguard Value exchange traded fund (ETF).

Williams said: “I’m going with Spar, they came out with fantastic results yesterday, and what you’ve seen is they have been a beneficiary of the lockdowns and the pandemic. There’s been a change in consumer behaviour where they’ve moved away from big box supermarkets to neighbourhood convenience.”

Shutte said: “I’m going for US-listed Vanguard Value exchange traded fund, this is a portfolio of large-cap value shares in dollars. They have a lot of exposure into sectors like health care, consumer staples and financials.”