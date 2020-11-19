Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: How lockdown affected Spar

Spar CEO Graham O’Connor talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s annual financial performance

19 November 2020 - 07:40 Business Day TV
Graham O’Connor. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Graham O’Connor. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Consumers were drawn to convenience stores during the most stringent levels of lockdown and this helped Spar lift annual turnover by almost 14%.

However, the ban on alcohol and liquor sales for the better part of the lockdown weighed on profit.

Business Day TV spoke to Spar CEO Graham O’Connor about the retailer’s performance.

