News Leader
WATCH: How lockdown affected Spar
Spar CEO Graham O’Connor talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s annual financial performance
19 November 2020 - 07:40
Consumers were drawn to convenience stores during the most stringent levels of lockdown and this helped Spar lift annual turnover by almost 14%.
However, the ban on alcohol and liquor sales for the better part of the lockdown weighed on profit.
Business Day TV spoke to Spar CEO Graham O’Connor about the retailer’s performance.
Spar CEO Graham O'Connor talks to Business Day TV about the retailer's annual financial performance
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.