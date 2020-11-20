Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — eBay
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
20 November 2020 - 08:38
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose eBay as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going with eBay, a marketplace operator based in the US and listed in the US. They make their money from products that are sold on their website with advertising fees and it’s a cash flush company.”
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.