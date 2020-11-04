Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye-Stillwater

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

04 November 2020 - 09:51 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Sibanye-Stillwater as his stock pick of the day.

“It’s a bit of a shot in the dark at the moment but certainly a sector that I think is really underperformed in the last two months, and I still think with this uncertainty has some legs to it, and that’s gold.”

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.