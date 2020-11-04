Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye-Stillwater
Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
04 November 2020 - 09:51
Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Sibanye-Stillwater as his stock pick of the day.
“It’s a bit of a shot in the dark at the moment but certainly a sector that I think is really underperformed in the last two months, and I still think with this uncertainty has some legs to it, and that’s gold.”
