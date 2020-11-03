Gwede Mantashe accuses Sibanye of stealing gold division’s BEE credits
The mineral resources minister has accused the miner of being ‘reckless’ for talking publicly about its empowerment credits
03 November 2020 - 10:53
UPDATED 03 November 2020 - 12:21
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has raised doubts over Sibanye-Stillwater’s BEE credits at its gold division, saying the company was "reckless" for talking about this in public and should approach his department.
Sibanye said in response that it had not spoken publicly about the matter and was in talks with the department about the renewal of its mining right at the Beatrix mine rather than its entire gold division.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now