Companies COMPANY COMMENT DRDGold flies under the radar with megaproject Power prices and supply as well as costing will determine scope of second phase of Far West Gold Recoveries BL PREMIUM

DRDGold is a rare company in SA in the prevailing economic environment. It is rapidly coming to a point where it will trigger a multihundred-million rand project. And it has the cash to do it.

DRDGold is one of those low-key companies that gets things done without a lot of fuss and arm waving that attracts attention. It is effectively a listed subsidiary of Sibanye-Stillwater, the world’s largest supplier of platinum group metals.