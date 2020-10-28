COMPANY COMMENT
DRDGold flies under the radar with megaproject
Power prices and supply as well as costing will determine scope of second phase of Far West Gold Recoveries
28 October 2020 - 21:20
DRDGold is a rare company in SA in the prevailing economic environment. It is rapidly coming to a point where it will trigger a multihundred-million rand project. And it has the cash to do it.
DRDGold is one of those low-key companies that gets things done without a lot of fuss and arm waving that attracts attention. It is effectively a listed subsidiary of Sibanye-Stillwater, the world’s largest supplier of platinum group metals.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now