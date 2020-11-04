Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — PayPal

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

04 November 2020 - 09:45 Business Day TV
Online electronic finance payment system, PayPal, is seen on a smartphone screen. Picture: 123RF/ALEXEY MALKIN
Online electronic finance payment system, PayPal, is seen on a smartphone screen. Picture: 123RF/ALEXEY MALKIN

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose PayPal as her stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick is a payments company called PayPal, and PayPal processes about 4-billion transactions every three months. It took a dive over the last few days because its third quarter came out and really disappointed the market.”

