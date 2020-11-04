Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — PayPal
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
04 November 2020 - 09:45
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose PayPal as her stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick is a payments company called PayPal, and PayPal processes about 4-billion transactions every three months. It took a dive over the last few days because its third quarter came out and really disappointed the market.”
