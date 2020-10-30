News Leader
WATCH: Why soft commodities are under pressure
Rabobank’s Carlos Mera talks to Business Day TV about the decline in soft commodities
30 October 2020 - 09:00
Soft commodities have mirrored the decline in equity markets as escalating coronavirus-related concerns spook investors.
Business Day TV spoke to Carlos Mera from Rabobank about the challenges facing soft commodities.
