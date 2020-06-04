Economy

WATCH: How Covid-19 has affected soft commodities

Rabobank’s Carlo Mera talks to Business Day TV about the soft commodities markets

04 June 2020 - 10:41 Business Day TV
The Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative effect on soft commodities.

As governments around the world begin to relax lockdown rules, the sector now has to deal with the fallout from the rising tension between the US and China.

Business Day TV spoke to Rabobank’s Carlos Mera about the factors at play in the soft commodities market.

Or listen to the full audio:

