WATCH: How Covid-19 has affected soft commodities
Rabobank’s Carlo Mera talks to Business Day TV about the soft commodities markets
04 June 2020 - 10:41
The Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative effect on soft commodities.
As governments around the world begin to relax lockdown rules, the sector now has to deal with the fallout from the rising tension between the US and China.
Business Day TV spoke to Rabobank’s Carlos Mera about the factors at play in the soft commodities market.
Or listen to the full audio: