JSE faces stronger Asian markets Friday as load-shedding eases News around a potential Covid-19 vaccine has boosted global sentiment, while load-shedding has been suspended for Friday and this weekend

The JSE may benefit from firmer higher Asian markets on Friday morning, with sentiment boosted by news drugmaker Pfizer may get regulatory approval for a Covid-19 vaccine as early as October.

“This is not only for market concerns, but this is a world desperately anxious for a cure to put an end to the most severe global recession since the 1930s and so people can start to piece their lives back together,” said AxiCorp chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note.