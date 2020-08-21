JSE faces stronger Asian markets Friday as load-shedding eases
News around a potential Covid-19 vaccine has boosted global sentiment, while load-shedding has been suspended for Friday and this weekend
21 August 2020 - 07:02
The JSE may benefit from firmer higher Asian markets on Friday morning, with sentiment boosted by news drugmaker Pfizer may get regulatory approval for a Covid-19 vaccine as early as October.
“This is not only for market concerns, but this is a world desperately anxious for a cure to put an end to the most severe global recession since the 1930s and so people can start to piece their lives back together,” said AxiCorp chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now