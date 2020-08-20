Companies / Retail & Consumer

Estée Lauder to cut up to 2,000 jobs worldwide after profits dive

Most of the cuts will be shop employees and support workers as the beauty giant boosts its digital operations

20 August 2020 - 19:40 Kim Bhasin and Gerald Porter
Picture: 123RF/VICTOR69

Estée Lauder  announced plans to cut jobs and close  stores as part of a multiyear restructuring plan after the coronavirus pandemic threw the cosmetics industry into disarray.

The beauty giant plans to reduce its workforce by up to 2,000 jobs worldwide, amounting to 3% of its global workforce, and boost its digital operations after pandemic lockdowns hit demand for makeup. Most of the cuts will be store employees and support workers, the company said Thursday.

As part of the two-year initiative, management will close 10% to 15% of Estee Lauder’s free-standing stores and eliminate some department-store beauty counters as consumers shift to more online purchases. Estée Lauder said it expects to take restructuring and other pretax charges of between $400m  and $500 million.

“We are better aligning our brick-and-mortar footprint to improve productivity and invest for growth,” CEO  Fabrizio Freda said in a statement. He said the company enters its new fiscal year with “cautious optimism”.

The shares fell by as much as 8.6% Thursday in New York.

The company has been preserving cash to manage the business during the pandemic. Measures including employee furloughs, temporary salary reductions and cuts to capital investments have led to nearly $1.1bn in savings, the company said.

Estée Lauder’s caution reflects the severity of the beauty industry’s uphill climb as it recovers from pandemic-related sales declines. Overall, cosmetics sellers have fared better than other non-essential retailers, such apparel and fashion accessories, because consumers have retained interest in skincare products like eye creams and moisturisers, even if they’re not buying clothing.

In the fourth quarter that ended June 30, net sales fell 32% to $2.43bn. The few bright spots, including a bounceback in the Asia-Pacific region as well as double-digit sales growth in the skincare business, was not  enough to offset big declines in makeup and fragrance.

The company’s forecast for adjusted first-quarter earnings of 80c to 85c a share fell well short of analysts’ estimate of $1.22 a share. Estée Lauder said net sales in the current period will fall by 12% to 13%.

Bloomberg

Marks & Spencer to cut 7,000 UK jobs due to virus lockdown

The iconic high street retailer’s move comes after a 39% plunge in its clothing and home sales in the past 13 weeks
2 days ago

PepsiCo hires WTO chief Roberto Azevedo

Departing World Trade Organisation chief will join PepsiCo as chief corporate affairs officer, a newly created post
21 hours ago

Apple’s market value tops $2-trillion

IPhone maker's market-cap doubling to $2-trillion took two years, compared with the four decades it took to reach $1-trillion
1 day ago

