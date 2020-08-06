Markets

Rand weakens as economic recovery worries hurt risk sentiment

BL PREMIUM
06 August 2020 - 11:03 Odwa Mjo

The rand was weaker on Thursday morning in line with its emerging-market peers as worries about economic recovery  suppressed risk appetite. 

At 10.30am, the rand had weakened 1.01% to R17.5003/$, 0.90% to R20.7432/€ and 1.48% to R23.0314/£. The euro was flat at $1.1855.

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now