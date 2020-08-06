Markets Rand weakens as economic recovery worries hurt risk sentiment BL PREMIUM

The rand was weaker on Thursday morning in line with its emerging-market peers as worries about economic recovery suppressed risk appetite.

At 10.30am, the rand had weakened 1.01% to R17.5003/$, 0.90% to R20.7432/€ and 1.48% to R23.0314/£. The euro was flat at $1.1855.