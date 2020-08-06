Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday

06 August 2020
The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday morning, with US data giving conflicting signals over the state of the US economy and concerns over rising Covid-19 cases.

US jobs data for July was disappointing on Wednesday, but data on services activity for the same month was more upbeat.

There is some optimism in the market, including over US-China trade talks later in August. On the fiscal front, amid the stammering progress, there is light at the end of the tunnel as While House negotiators said they aim to reach a deal on a new coronavirus relief package by the end of the week, said AxiCorp chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note.

In morning trade on Thursday, the Hang Seng was down 1.6%, while the Australian All Ordinaries Index had risen 0.3%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, had slumped 2.6%.

Gold was up 0.32% to $2,044.32/oz, while platinum had risen 0.41% to $961.09. Brent crude was down 0.13% to $45.21 a barrel.

The rand was flat at R17.31/$.

MTN is due to release its interim results to end-June later, and is expected to report a rise in profits amid positive currency gains.

Paper and packaging group Mondi is also due to release its half-year results to end-June later.

Market data — August 5 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
11 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE gains for a third day as gold stocks rally on record metal price

Global market sentiment has been supported by ongoing discussions in the US Congress regarding a Covid-19 relief package
Markets
16 hours ago

Gold reaches higher still on Wednesday, up 34.5% in 2020

Many analysts think gold will rally further, with Bank of America saying it could reach $3,000/oz over the next 18 months
Markets
20 hours ago

