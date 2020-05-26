Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as global markets ignore US-China spat Markets were buoyed by optimism over vaccine trials, but analysts warn of ongoing China and Hong Kong feud BL PREMIUM

The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Tuesday, as optimism over a possible coronavirus vaccine lifted sentiment, with investors looking past simmering US-China trade tension.

On Monday, US biotech firm Novavax said it had started the first human study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine. The firm said it expects initial results on safety and immune responses in July.