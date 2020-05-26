World shares jump as markets ignore US-China tensions

London/Sydney — World shares forged ahead on Tuesday and commodity markets drove higher as well, as investors disregarded US-China tensions to focus on more stimulus in China and a reopening world economy.

Britain’s FTSE and Japan’s Nikkei led their regions with 2.2% gains, while US S&P 500 futures cleared the 3,000 level for the first time since early March, when the economic impact of the coronavirus was just becoming clear.

Europe’s early spurt saw the Stoxx 600 score a near 11-week high. Travel and leisure stocks jumped almost 6% after Spain had said quarantine-free tourism would resume next month and Germany edged towards a €9bn bailout of airline Lufthansa.

Italian, Spanish and other southern eurozone government bonds gained and a weaker dollar helped the euro, the pound, and holiday hot-spot currencies such Turkey’s lira

“Investors are trying to be optimistic here and think that everything is going to be OK,” said Christopher Peel, the chief investment officer of Tavistock Wealth. “You can’t fight it ... I’m not trying to fight it. But it is totally disconnected from economic reality.”

Overnight saw another high-profile casualty of coronavirus as Latin America’s largest airline, Latam Airlines Group and its affiliates in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador filed for bankruptcy protection in the US. Car-rental firm Hertz did the same on Friday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan had advanced 1.7% overnight. South Korea closed up 1.75% and Chinese blue chips ended 1.1% higher after the country’s central bank said it would strengthen economic policy and continue to push to lower interest rates on loans.