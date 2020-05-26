Rand reaches two-month high on Covid-19 vaccine hopes
US biotech company Novavax says it has started human trials of its coronavirus vaccine
26 May 2020 - 12:24
The rand firmed to its best level in two months on Tuesday morning as progress in the search for a coronavirus vaccine lifted sentiment.
US biotech company Novavax said on Monday that it had started human trials of its Covid-19 vaccine amid worries that the spread of the virus and extended lockdowns will weigh on the global economy.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now