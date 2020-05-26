Markets Rand reaches two-month high on Covid-19 vaccine hopes US biotech company Novavax says it has started human trials of its coronavirus vaccine BL PREMIUM

The rand firmed to its best level in two months on Tuesday morning as progress in the search for a coronavirus vaccine lifted sentiment.

US biotech company Novavax said on Monday that it had started human trials of its Covid-19 vaccine amid worries that the spread of the virus and extended lockdowns will weigh on the global economy.