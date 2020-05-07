Rand gains as easing of lockdowns lifts sentiment
However, it’s one-week implied volatility is the third highest among emerging-market currencies, behind the Turkish Lira and Brazilian Real
07 May 2020 - 12:41
The rand was firmer and on track for its third consecutive day of gains on Thursday amid optimism about the easing of lockdown restrictions. However, analysts say risk sentiment remains fragile.
“As things stand, there is still potential for this messy sideways price action to continue over the next few days. I am still a strong believer in the value of the dollar and believe the world is nowhere close to out of the woods yet,” Standard Bank currency dealer Warrick Butler said.
