Markets JSE faces mixed Asian markets as Covid-19 death rates rise BL PREMIUM

The JSE must contend with mixed Asian markets on Thursday morning, with bleak Covid-19 figures, US jobs data and the threat of US-China trade tension weighing on investor sentiment.

Covid-19 deaths in the US and globally have jumped to the highest levels since April 21, said Oanda analyst Edward Moya, while markets are watching jobs data from the US.