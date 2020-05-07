JSE faces mixed Asian markets as Covid-19 death rates rise
07 May 2020 - 07:13
The JSE must contend with mixed Asian markets on Thursday morning, with bleak Covid-19 figures, US jobs data and the threat of US-China trade tension weighing on investor sentiment.
Covid-19 deaths in the US and globally have jumped to the highest levels since April 21, said Oanda analyst Edward Moya, while markets are watching jobs data from the US.
