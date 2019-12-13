Markets

Rand at four-month high on hopes of US-China trade deal

President Donald Trump indicated that the US and China were close to a ‘big’ trade deal, with reports suggesting an announcement later

13 December 2019 - 11:00 lindiwe tsobo and karl gernetzky
Picture: AFP/FRED DUFOUR
Picture: AFP/FRED DUFOUR

The rand lifted to a four-month high against the dollar on Friday morning, amid a risk-on tone on global markets due to US-China trade war optimism. 

US President Donald Trump tweeted that both the US and China wanted a deal, with reports citing multiple officials in saying an announcement is due later. This has raise hopes that new tariffs, due to kick in on Sunday, will be avoided.

The rand was mixed, however, as sterling rose due to a decisive Conservative Party victory in the UK national elections.

The victory had created certainty for Brexit, though the trade news was even more positive, “indicating the beginning of the end of the trade tensions that have dominated global discourse for two years,” said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Siobhan Redford.

At 10.15am the rand was 0.42% firmer at R14.433/$, its best level since August 2. The local currency was flat at R16.1333/€, but had weakened 1.43% to R19.3656/£.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

JSE may jump on Friday after Trump says US and China want a deal

Asian markets are strongly higher on positive trade comments by US President Donald Trump, while the Conservatives have taken the lead in the UK ...
Markets
4 hours ago

Market data — December 12 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
13 hours ago

Brexit beckons as UK’s Johnson coasts to commanding win

Exit poll shows Conservatives on course to win 368 seats, which could be the biggest win since Margaret Thatcher in 1987
World
4 hours ago

Trump to meet advisers after saying US-China trade deal ‘very close’

The S&P rallies to a record after the US leader hints at a phase-one trade deal breakthrough
World
14 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gold hardly changed as softer dollar counters risk-on trade

Markets

Oil at its highest in three months

Markets

Asian shares rally as investors’ risk appetite returns

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.