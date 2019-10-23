Market data - October 23 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to preach a message of hope while the public are aware of a lack of urgency amid deteriorating economic conditions
Industry association Hasa warns SA faces a critical shortage of healthcare professionals
Minister says more than 50 people contributed to the Treasury’s economic paper
Job cuts at the office-sharing startup are part of turnaround plan put in place by top shareholder SoftBank
Food and non-alcoholic beverages — which contributed 0.7 of a percentage point to CPI — increased by 3.9% year on-year
Lousy economy no excuse not to perform, says entrepreneur CEO Brian Joffe after a disappointing first half
The proposal passed after a heated debate in parliament, but one calls the bill ‘repugnant’
Chiefs' FNB Stadium homeground is due to host the Soweto Marathon on the same weekend in November
This wine variety sells in the same bracket as the most sought-after craft wine
