List of JSE stocks at fresh lows soars Although the all share followed positive global markets on Monday, the majority of stocks remain battered by a constrained outlook

SA’s tepid economy and the US-China trade war continue to wreak havoc with JSE-listed stocks.

Signs that China and Germany are moving to stimulate their economies ensured the local bourse rose 1% in broad-based gains on Monday, but four in 10 of JSE-listed stocks have reached 52-week lows so far in August and gains have been concentrated in only a few counters, notably Naspers and precious metal miners.