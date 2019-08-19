Markets

JSE rebounds as global stocks recover

Asian stocks were lifted on Monday after China’s central bank announced a reform at the weekend to lower lending rates for companies

19 August 2019 - 10:31 Odwa Mjo
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE was higher on Monday morning, tracking Asian markets, rebounding from last week's global sell-off, which saw the local bourse end its fourth consecutive week of losses on Friday.

“Risk appetite remains extremely fragile though, so more whipsawing this week would come as no surprise,” Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said in a note.

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite had gained 2.1%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 2.13% and Japan's Nikkei 225 0.06%. In Europe, the FTSE 100 had gained  0.82%, France's CAC 40 0.65% and Germany's DAX 30 0.92%. 

At 10.05am, the JSE all share had gained 1.2% to 54,520.10 points and the top 1.26%. Industrials were up 1.31% and resources 1.44%.

Among rand hedges, AB InBev had gained 1.45% to R1,475, British American Tobacco 1.13% to R566.61 and Richemont 1.7% to R117.21.

Statistics SA is scheduled  to publish data on the local food and beverages, land transport and tourism industries for June on Monday.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

China rates tweak boosts Asia stocks

Hopes that major economies will seek to prop up slowing growth with fresh stimulus have helped ease some recessionary fears that hit markets last week
3 hours ago

Firmer dollar takes the shine off gold

Dip in bullion price also ascribed to profit-taking after rally over the last few weeks
3 hours ago

Markets
Markets
Markets
Markets
Markets

Markets

